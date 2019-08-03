Raiders Legend Cliff Branch Dies at Age 71

Legendary Raiders wide reciever Cliff Branch has died at the age of 71, the Raiders confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

"Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans. His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever," the team said. "Cliff's on-field accomplishments are well documented and undeniably Hall of Fame worthy, but his friendship and smile are what the Raider Nation will always cherish."

Raiders owner Mark Davis also tweeted the message "Cliff was my best friend. I will miss him dearly," from the team's account.

Branch played for the Raiders for 14 seasons and won Super Bowls XI, XV and XVIII with the franchise. His two touchdown receptions in Super Bowl XV helped the Raiders upset the Eagles in a 27–10 victory.

Branch finished his career with 501 catches for 8,685 yards and 68 touchdowns. He was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1974-77 and led the league in receiving yards (1,092) in '74.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that it will induct a 2020 "Centennial Class" with 20 individuals to be enshrined. The class will include 10 senior inductees, and Branch has been discussed as a possible candidate.