Eight NFL legends will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Canton, Ohio.

Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson headline the class.

The ceremony takes place two days after the Hall of Fame Game and one day after the Gold jacket ceremony, which occurred on Friday.

How to watch the ceremony:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, NFL Network

