How to Watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Live Stream, TV Channel

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3.

By Emily Caron
August 03, 2019

Eight NFL legends will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 3, in Canton, Ohio. 

Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson headline the class.

The ceremony takes place two days after the Hall of Fame Game and one day after the Gold jacket ceremony, which occurred on Friday. 

How to watch the ceremony:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 3

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, NFL Network 

Live stream: Watch the induction ceremony live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

