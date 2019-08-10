The Cardinals have cut defensive tackle Darius Philon following an arrest for aggravated assault, the team announced on Saturday.

Arizona confirmed Philon was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident in May. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters before Saturday's practice that the team knew of Philon's arrest.

"We are aware of the situation and the serious allegations," said Kingsbury. "It's been reported to the league. We will allow that process from the legal perspective and the league's standpoint to move forward, and we aren't allowed to comment further at this time."

The Cardinals cut Philon after Saturday's practice and announced rookie Zach Allen, who they drafted in the third round this year, as a starter.

Philon, 25, was arrested in Phoenix after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman outside of a strip club on May 17, reports TMZ, who obtained a copy of the police report.

In March, Philon signed a two-year, $10 million contract with Arizona and was slated to start on the team's defensive line this season. He tallied 33 tackles, seven for loss, and four sacks in 16 games with Arizona last season.