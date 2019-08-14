Player: Jared Goff

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Shawn Childs rank: QB3

After starting his career with an 0-7 record, Goff developed into a top-tier QB over the last two seasons, leading to a 24-7 record with a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. He set career highs in completions (364), pass attempts (561), passing yards (4,688), completion rate (64.9) and TDs (34). Goff averaged 8.4 yards per pass attempt and threw for over 300 yards six times in 2018. In another two outings, Goff surpassed 400 passing yards. He finished the season with three TDs or more in six games, but did struggle delivering in the red zone over a four-game stretch (207/1, 180/0, 339/0, and 216/1). He didn’t look great late in the season and barely passed as pedestrian throughout the 2018 NFL playoffs (186/0, 297/1, and 229/0). Los Angeles has pass-catching talent at RB, WR and TE, which invites follow-through results in 2019. His next step is 5,000-plus yards with a run at 40-plus TDs. His upside is tied to the health of Todd Gurley and the recovery of Cooper Kupp.

Check out more of our 2019 player profiles.

Looking for a more accurate measure of where experts are drafting a certain player? Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Things change fast. Find out the exact window of opportunity for the key players you are looking to target the most. Check out Advanced ADP at FullTime Fantasy.