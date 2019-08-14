Jared Goff 2019 Fantasy Football Player Profile

Jared Goff projects as Shawn Childs' QB3 this season. 

By Shawn Childs
August 14, 2019

Player: Jared Goff

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Shawn Childs rank: QB3

After starting his career with an 0-7 record, Goff developed into a top-tier QB over the last two seasons, leading to a 24-7 record with a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. He set career highs in completions (364), pass attempts (561), passing yards (4,688), completion rate (64.9) and TDs (34). Goff averaged 8.4 yards per pass attempt and threw for over 300 yards six times in 2018. In another two outings, Goff surpassed 400 passing yards. He finished the season with three TDs or more in six games, but did struggle delivering in the red zone over a four-game stretch (207/1, 180/0, 339/0, and 216/1). He didn’t look great late in the season and barely passed as pedestrian throughout the 2018 NFL playoffs (186/0, 297/1, and 229/0). Los Angeles has pass-catching talent at RB, WR and TE, which invites follow-through results in 2019. His next step is 5,000-plus yards with a run at 40-plus TDs. His upside is tied to the health of Todd Gurley and the recovery of Cooper Kupp.

Check out more of our 2019 player profiles.

Looking for a more accurate measure of where experts are drafting a certain player? Advanced ADP is based on the 10 most recent high-stakes fantasy football drafts. Things change fast. Find out the exact window of opportunity for the key players you are looking to target the most. Check out Advanced ADP at FullTime Fantasy.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message