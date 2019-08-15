The XFL has signed Landry Jones as the league's first quarterback.

"We're excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback," XFL commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck said in a statement. "He's an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL."

Jones played for the Steelers from 2013-17 as a backup to Ben Roethlisberger and spent time with the Jaguars in 2018. He had a standout collegiate career at Oklahoma, where he set Big 12 records in passing yards (16,646), completions (1,388) and touchdowns (123).

It is not known yet what team Landry will play for. The XFL will select seven other quarterbacks before its inaugural draft in October, and head coaches of the league's eight teams will pick their quarterbacks prior to the draft.

The XFL will kick off in February 2020.