Ravens cornerback Tavon Young has a neck injury that could sideline him for the entire 2019 season should he require surgery, coach John Harbaugh said following Baltimore's Week 2 preseason game against Green Bay. Harbaugh did not specify the injury, referring to it as a disc issue, but he did say it was "more serious" than the team had initially thought.

Young sustained the injury earlier in the week. He missed both practice and Thursday night's game, in which the Ravens took a 26–13 win over the Packers as a result.

“Tavon has a more serious issue than we thought,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a neck issue. The doctors can explain it, but it’s a disc issue. That’s a serious injury. He could be out for the remainder of the season. We’ll know soon but it doesn’t look good for Tavon.”

Harbaugh followed it up by noting that there is a chance Young could return, but said the team is recommending surgery to repair the injury which would end the young slot corner's season before it begins.

The Ravens signed Young, 25, to a three-year extension worth up to $29 million. The Temple product was selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. In his three seasons with the team, Young has played in 31 games, recording three interceptions, four fumble recoveries (including two for touchdowns) and two sacks.

Young was placed on injured reserve for the 2017 season after tearing his ACL during OTAs.