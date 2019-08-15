Ravens' Tavon Young Could Miss Entire Season With Neck Injury

Young sustained the injury earlier this week in training camp.

By Emily Caron
August 15, 2019

Ravens cornerback Tavon Young has a neck injury that could sideline him for the entire 2019 season should he require surgery, coach John Harbaugh said following Baltimore's Week 2 preseason game against Green Bay. Harbaugh did not specify the injury, referring to it as a disc issue, but he did say it was "more serious" than the team had initially thought. 

Young sustained the injury earlier in the week. He missed both practice and Thursday night's game, in which the Ravens took a 26–13 win over the Packers as a result.

“Tavon has a more serious issue than we thought,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a neck issue. The doctors can explain it, but it’s a disc issue. That’s a serious injury. He could be out for the remainder of the season. We’ll know soon but it doesn’t look good for Tavon.”

Harbaugh followed it up by noting that there is a chance Young could return, but said the team is recommending surgery to repair the injury which would end the young slot corner's season before it begins.

The Ravens signed Young, 25, to a three-year extension worth up to $29 million. The Temple product was selected by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. In his three seasons with the team, Young has played in 31 games, recording three interceptions, four fumble recoveries (including two for touchdowns) and two sacks.

Young was placed on injured reserve for the 2017 season after tearing his ACL during OTAs.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message