Former Texas Running Back Cedric Benson Dies in Motorcycle Accident at 36

Benson spent eight seasons in the NFL after a successful college career at Texas.

August 18, 2019

Former Chicago Bears running back and Texas Longhorns legend Cedric Benson has died, family and friends confirmed on Sunday. Benson's death was reportedly the result of a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas that also claimed the life of an unnamed woman. Benson was 36 years old.

Emergency responders told the Austin American-Statesman that they were investigating the crash in the crash in Austin, which occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday. Per the American-Statesman, both Benson and a passenger were killed and two other adults were injured in the crash but suffered non-fatal injuries.

Benson’s brother, Dominic, posted the following on Facebook, first confirming Cedric's passing.

"We lost a great one way too soon," former Longhorns coach Mack Brown, who coached  Benson at Texas, commented on a post on Instagram.

Benson finished his time at the University of Texas as the sixth-leading rusher in NCAA history with 5,540 rushing yards and the second-leading rusher in Texas history. The consensus All-American won the 2004 Doak Walker Award, which honors the top running back in college football.

The Texas product was taken by the Bears with the fourth pick in the 2005 draft. He spent three years with Chicago before joining the Bengals, where he put up three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2009-11. Benson spent the 2012 season with the Packers, where he suffered a foot fracture during his final professional season. The Texas native finished his NFL career with 6,017 yards and 32 touchdowns.

