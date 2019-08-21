The Buffalo Bills have hired Callie Brownson as a coaching staff intern for the 2019 season, NFL senior director Sam Rapoport announced on Wednesday.

Brownson, 29, made history last season as the first NCAA Divison I female coach and worked full-time as Darmouth's recruiting coordinator in 2018. Her specific duties with Bills coach Sean McDermott's staff have not been disclosed.

Brownson's addition to the staff comes after her two-week stint with the Bills as a training camp intern during their stay at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

A native of Alexandria, Va., Brownson got her first coaching job at Mount Vernon High after playing at safety and running back for the D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance. She was hired as a scouting intern for the New York Jets in 2017 before joining Dartmouth as one of two training camp interns hired by coach Buddy Teevens in 2018.

Brownson follows Kathryn Smith as the latest female coach in Buffalo and will be the third female coach in franchise history.