Bills Hire Callie Brownson as Intern to Coaching Staff for 2019 NFL Season

Brownson made history last season as the first full-time female coach at the NCAA Division I level with Dartmouth College.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 21, 2019

The Buffalo Bills have hired Callie Brownson as a coaching staff intern for the 2019 season, NFL senior director Sam Rapoport announced on Wednesday.

Brownson, 29, made history last season as the first NCAA Divison I female coach and worked full-time as Darmouth's recruiting coordinator in 2018. Her specific duties with Bills coach Sean McDermott's staff have not been disclosed.

Brownson's addition to the staff comes after her two-week stint with the Bills as a training camp intern during their stay at St. John Fisher College in Rochester.

A native of Alexandria, Va., Brownson got her first coaching job at Mount Vernon High after playing at safety and running back for the D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance. She was hired as a scouting intern for the New York Jets in 2017 before joining Dartmouth as one of two training camp interns hired by coach Buddy Teevens in 2018.

Brownson follows Kathryn Smith as the latest female coach in Buffalo and will be the third female coach in franchise history.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message