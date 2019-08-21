Report: Cardinals Nearing Deal With WR Michael Crabtree

Crabtree was released by the Ravens in February.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 21, 2019

The Arizona Cardinals are nearing a deal with free-agent veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Crabtree, 31, worked out for the Cardinals two weeks ago but left the team without a deal. He will now join a receiving corps led by veteran Larry Fitzgerald and includes Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella.

The move comes shortly after the Cardinals released former Bears first-round receiver Kevin White. White, who signed a one-year deal in March, missed time in training camp with a hamstring injury but had recently returned to practice.

Crabtree spent the 2018 season with the Ravens, starting in all 16 games and tallying 54 receptions for 607 yards and three touchdowns. 

He was released by Baltimore in February.

