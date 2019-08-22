Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to Canada in the only outfit that makes sense.

With Green Bay set to face Oakland at IG Field in Winnipeg on Thursday night, Rodgers and fullback Danny Vitale sported the classic all-denim "Canadian tuxedo" for the flight up north on Wednesday.

Rodgers, who has been known to rock all denim in the past, completed his look with a bolo tie, while both men added '70s-style mustaches as accessories.

We've never been so impressed with their fashion choices and commitment to location. This look is more than OK in our books, eh?