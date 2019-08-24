Seahawks vs. Chargers Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch NFL Preseason

How to watch the Seahawks face the Chargers in a preseason matchup Saturday, August 24.

By SI Wire
August 24, 2019

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers will meet on Saturday, Aug. 24 after both teams suffered losses in Week 2 of the preseason. 

The Chargers will be without running back Melvin Gordon, who is still holding out amid a stalemate in contract talks. His holdout is expected to go into the regular season. Gordon is coming off a highly efficient season where he ranked fifth in the NFL in total touchdowns with 14, despite missing four games. Gordon finished the 2018 season 885 rushing yards.

Phillip Rivers also didn’t play during Week 2's loss to the Saints. Offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt said this week that Saturday's matchup is the only preseason game his QB1 could potentially play in this preseason. Los Angeles is still dealing with a large chunk of injuries which have sidelined left tackle Russell Okung, wide receiver Keenan Allen and safety Derwin James.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson went 6-for-9 with 81 yards against the Vikings last week but after gaining 106 yards on the first two Wilson-led drives on 18 plays, Seattle had just 115 yards on seven drives the rest of the game. Seattle's rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf had knee surgery on Tuesday that coach Pete Carroll characterized as minor. Carroll said there is a chance he could be back for the season opener.

How to watch the game

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

