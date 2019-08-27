Doug Gottlieb responded to his viral hot take tweet on Andrew Luck's retirement, standing by his words, which he called sarcasm, and offering a long rant on millennials as part of his response.

Gottlieb's reply came after likening Luck's retirement to the "most millennial thing ever" in his viral tweet.

Retiring cause rehabbing is “too hard” is the most millennial thing ever #AndrewLuck — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 25, 2019

"I'm a smart ass. I always have been. I always will be," Gottlieb said on his show. "And, if I can't find something funny with the things in life, then you know what, strike me down because I like to make fun of things in life."

Addressing my Andrew Luck Tweet From Saturday night:



pic.twitter.com/g9CiaDicdL — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) August 26, 2019

Gottlieb's original tweet was ripped by NFL players and his Fox Sports colleague Troy Aikman.

He added that he was a Luck fan, and also addressed his past troubles when he used stolen credit cards while a basketball player at Notre Dame.

"If you wanna go to me stealing credit cards 23 years ago, you're gonna have to deal with the fact that those questions have been asked, that has been answered," Gottlieb said. "We've all moved on."

Gottlieb's then proceeded to go off about the new millennial generation with some sarcasm and generalizations, and even brought Peyton Manning into it.

"And, the new generation, maybe they're smarter, maybe they don't care as much about the ultimate success, maybe they just get that it's a short-term profession — get a lot of money and get out."