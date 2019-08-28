Ryan O'Callaghan Recalls Robert Kraft's Support After Coming Out as Gay

Ryan O'Callaghan said Patriots owner Robert Kraft told him, "I'm so proud of you," after O'Callaghan came out as gay in 2017. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 28, 2019

Former Patriots offensive lineman Ryan O'Callaghan came out as gay in June 2017, and the Cal product recounted a call from New England owner Robert Kraft in his book My Life on the Line: How the NFL Damn Near Killed Me and Ended up Saving My Life, set for release in September. 

"What you did took a lot of courage. I'm so proud of you," Ryan O'Callaghan recalled Kraft saying at a reception in 2017.

"For [Kraft], who opens up to me about a gay friend, I am the most important person in the world in those few moments. Given where I have been in the previous dozen years, he is equally the most important person in the world for me right then and there." 

The former lineman also remembers a wave of support from Patriots players at the 2017 reception, including running back Kevin Faulk and wide receiver Deion Branch. 

"I was an offensive lineman who was with the Patriots for only three seasons (2006-08)," O'Callaghan wrote. "It hits me how far I have come, how many lives I have affected both before and after I shared my story."

O'Callaghan played four NFL seasons before retiring in 2011. He played two seasons in New England in 2006 and 2007 before playing for the Chiefs in 2009 and 2010. O'Callaghan started seven games for the Patriots in two seasons.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message