Hall of Fame Center, 1972 Dolphins member Jim Langer dies at 71

Pro Football Hall of Fame via Twitter

Langer was a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro in 12 NFL seasons. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 30, 2019

Hall of Fame center Jim Langer died on Thursday, the Dolphins announced.

Langer played the first 10 years of his career with Miami from 1970-79. The South Dakota State product was a member of the undefeated 1972 Dolphins and reached six-straight Pro Bowls from 1973-78. Langer was named an All-Pro in 1973-75 and again in 1977. 

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame mourns the passing of Jim Langer," Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "From a free agent to a Bronzed Bust, Jim's selfless sacrifice, perseverance and never giving up on his goal are important life lessons that can inspire us all. He was the ultimate teammate. His contributions to this game, especially how integral he was to the Miami Dolphins' sustained success throughout the 1970s, will live forever in Canton, Ohio."

Langer was unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1987. He is one of four Dolphins to enter the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message