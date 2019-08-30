Hall of Fame center Jim Langer died on Thursday, the Dolphins announced.

Langer played the first 10 years of his career with Miami from 1970-79. The South Dakota State product was a member of the undefeated 1972 Dolphins and reached six-straight Pro Bowls from 1973-78. Langer was named an All-Pro in 1973-75 and again in 1977.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame mourns the passing of Jim Langer," Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "From a free agent to a Bronzed Bust, Jim's selfless sacrifice, perseverance and never giving up on his goal are important life lessons that can inspire us all. He was the ultimate teammate. His contributions to this game, especially how integral he was to the Miami Dolphins' sustained success throughout the 1970s, will live forever in Canton, Ohio."

Langer was unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1987. He is one of four Dolphins to enter the Hall of Fame on the first ballot.