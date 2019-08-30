Linebacker Rolando McClain has reportedly secured conditional reinstatement to the NFL after missing three full seasons, ProFootballTalk first reported.

The former Cowboy was suspended indefinitely in 2016 under the league’s substance abuse policy after repeated failed drug tests and violations. McClain was unable to apply for reinstatement until Nov. 2017.

McClain was handed his indefinite suspension while serving a 10-game suspension after he tested positive for opiates due to a codeine addiction. He also missed the first four games of the 2015 season for a drug-related violation and was arrested three times between Dec. 1, 2011 and April 21, 2013. While serving his indefinite suspension, McClain was arrested in Alabama and charged with numerous offenses, including weapons and drug charges in 2017.

The former first-round pick announced earlier this summer that he was working with the NFLPA and going through the process of trying to be reinstated by the league.

McClain, 30, was taken in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders but was cut after just three seasons. The Ravens signed the Alabama product in 2013, but McClain decided to announce his retirement the following month at the age of 23.

After sitting out the 2013 season, McClain unretired and joined the Cowboys in 2014. He played 24 games for Dallas over two seasons.

McClain tallied 292 solo tackles and 9.5 sacks during his five-season career.