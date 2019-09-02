Former Redskins first-round pick Josh Doctson has reached a one-year deal with the Vikings, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The move comes after the Redskins released Doctson on Saturday after the team failed to find a trade.

Doctson was selected with the No. 22 pick in 2016, but he missed 14 games during his rookie season with an Achilles injury.

Last season, he had 532 yards with two touchdowns on 44 receptions. He recorded 502 yards and six touchdowns on 35 receptions in 2017.

Washington drafted receivers Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Vikings open the season Sunday against the Falcons.