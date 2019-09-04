The Browns have turned their popular Color Rush uniforms into the team's Primary Colors for the 2019 season, Cleveland announced Wednesday on social media. The team shared a video with highlights from last season in which the Browns were wearing the fan-favorites.

The uniform that features brown jerseys with orange numbers and orange stripes with brown pants with those same orange stripes will be worn by Cleveland multiple times this season as their new primary color scheme.

The Browns were granted approval to switch their Color Rush designated uniforms to primary uniforms after petitioning the NFL. Cleveland will wear their new No. 1 look on Sunday as Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. & Co. open the season against the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.