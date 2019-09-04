Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has long claimed that he has the best hands in the league and he might just be right seeing as they earned him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

In July at Bank of America Stadium, Newton made 51 one-handed catches in 60 seconds to break the Guinness record of 48 that was shared by Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn. Newton worked with Candler Hallow, who is a member of YouTube star MrBeast's crew, to document the achievement.

"That is going up in my house, man," Newton said when he received a plaque for the record.

Just one record wasn't good enough for Newton, who attempted and broke two others. He quarterbacked attempts at the longest catch between the legs and the furthest blindfolded catch in motion. Newton threw an underhand pass 39 yards to a different member of MrBeast's team, which set a new mark for a between the legs catch. He also tossed a 24-yard pass to set the record for the longest pass to a blindfolded, moving target.

Newton is set to start Sunday for the Panthers against the Rams.