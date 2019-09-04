Trent Williams Continues Redskins' Holdout, Won't Play Week 1 vs. Eagles

Williams signed a five-year, $68 million contract extension with Washington in 2015.

By Michael Shapiro
September 04, 2019

Redskins left tackle Trent Williams did not report to the Redskins' facility on Wednesday and will not play against the Eagles in Week 1 on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Williams has held out of Washington's preseason activities while seeking a new contract. The seven-time Pro Bowler currently has two years left on his contract after signing a five-year extension in 2015.

Washington has reportedly rebuffed multiple trade offers for Williams despite his continued holdout.

Williams' absence from the regular season could be short lived. Former Redskins cornerback and Williams teammate DeAngelo Hall told The Athletic that Williams' return could come "sooner rather than later," on Tuesday. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported there is a "possibility" Williams returns for Washington's Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys. 

The Redskins drafted Williams with the No. 4 pick in the 2010 draft. They have not won a playoff game this decade. Washington finished third in the NFC East for the second consecutive year in 2018 at 7–9.

