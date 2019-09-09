Booger McFarland said it best: "It's Monday Night Football, not Monday Night Raw" for Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

McFarland's reaction came after DeAndre Hopkins suplexed Saints cornerback Marcus Williams and slammed him to the ground following a Texan turnover in the team's game Monday night.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw an interception in the third quarter and Hopkins was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty as a result.

Meanwhile on MNF, DeAndre Hopkins just suplexed a defender 😳 pic.twitter.com/LBIHvzoqGs — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) September 10, 2019

DEANDRE HOPKINS WITH THE SUPLEX 😂 pic.twitter.com/ztRg3Dsc6E — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 10, 2019

Fans loved the play, and despite Hopkins's effort, the Saints were able to convert on the turnover to take a 24-21 lead.