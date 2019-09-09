Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Goes Full Monday Night Raw vs. Saints

Screenshot via @SInow

Booger McFarland said it best: "It's Monday Night Football, not Monday Night Raw" after DeAndre Hopkins body-slammed a Saints defender. 

By Charlotte Carroll
September 09, 2019

Booger McFarland said it best: "It's Monday Night Football, not Monday Night Raw" for Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins. 

McFarland's reaction came after DeAndre Hopkins suplexed Saints cornerback Marcus Williams and slammed him to the ground following a Texan turnover in the team's game Monday night. 

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw an interception in the third quarter and Hopkins was called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty as a result. 

Fans loved the play, and despite Hopkins's effort, the Saints were able to convert on the turnover to take a 24-21 lead. 

