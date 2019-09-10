It was one of the biggest stories this whole offseason—for NFL analysts and fantasy players alike. What should we expect from Todd Gurley? We wondered and wondered, until finally in Week 1 we got our first real answer.

Malcolm Brown was clearly the Rams’ preferred red zone back, getting five carries inside the 20. Todd Gurley had none. Zero.

Now we don’t want to overreact to Week 1, but some info is just too valuable to pass up. Malcolm Brown should be owned in all leagues, but he’s only rostered in 6.5% of leagues on ESPN and 14% on Yahoo. Brown is one of 15 players rostered in under 40% of leagues who Adam Ronis suggests picking up on the waiver wire for Week 2.

Run, don’t walk and let’s all get some wins in Week 2.

Links:

Ask Cramer

This season we are proud to introduce Bull Market Fantasy, a collaboration between SI Fantasy and TheStreet, where Wall Street legend Jim Cramer will show how his expertise in the stock market can translate to the world of fantasy football.

In the Ask Cramer section, Jim answers your most pressing fantasy football questions, helps set your lineup and identifies the top waiver wire adds. A popular theme on the site this week: Overreacting after just one week of action, especially when it comes to rookie running backs like Eagles' Miles Sanders and Bears' David Montgomery.