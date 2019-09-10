NFLPA Contacts NFL After Logan Ryan Complains About Beer Thrown at Titans

The NFL Players Association said it has contacted NFL security after Titans cornerback Logan Ryan raised concerns about getting beer sprayed on him on Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 10, 2019

The NFL Players Association has contacted NFL security after Titans cornerback Logan Ryan raised concerns about getting beer sprayed on him during Sunday in the team's win over the Browns.

A video shows a fan spraying beer on Ryan and other Titans near the stands as they celebrated a Malcolm Butler pick-six at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Logan shared the video, writing, "They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want?" He tagged the NFL, NFLPA, Browns and Titans in his post. 

The NFLPA wrote Monday, "Thanks for flagging this with us Logan. We’ve gone ahead and contacted league security to address the matter. Please send us a DM if you have any further questions/concerns."

Ryan talked about the incident in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday.

"In this day and age it's ridiculous," Ryan said. "I understand that we play football. I understand that we're modern-day gladiators. I understand that fans feel like they can yell and say and degrade, whatever, but you know, we're human beings.

"And I think in society nowadays that's, with everything going on and everybody deserving their rights, I think as a player to hop up over the rail and to have beer splashed in your face, and you're not allowed to respond. Fans are allowed to throw beer in our face and yell whatever they want to yell at us and there's no penalty?"

