How to Watch Eagles vs Falcons

Looking for a complete 60-minute effort after shaking off a slow start in their season-opening win, the Eagles are looking for a statement road victory as they face the Falcons on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons have won the last two games between the teams played in Atlanta by a combined five points, but this will be Philadelphia’s first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium since it opened in August 2017.

A season of high expectations got off to a clumsy start for the Eagles, who found themselves trailing the Redskins, 17-0, just over five minutes into the second quarter. Unruffled, quarterback Carson Wentz went about rallying Philadelphia with three touchdown passes in a 14:12 span and ultimately help the Eagles race past Washington 32-27.

Wentz finished with 313 yards passing, most often throwing to veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The 32-year-old Jackson still has speed to burn and totaled eight receptions for 154 yards in his first game with the Eagles since being cut in the 2014 offseason.

Philadelphia does have some issues to address in pass defense after Case Keenum riddled the secondary for 370 yards. It does not get any easier for the Eagles in that area as the Falcons enter their home opener looking to rebound from a ghastly overall performance vs. Minnesota.

The Falcons were on the back foot from the start as their first two possessions ended with a blocked punt and an interception. The Vikings turned both miscues into touchdowns in the first 5:05 of the game and cruised to a 28-12 victory that was not as close as the final score would indicate.

Both of Atlanta’s touchdowns and nearly half of its 345 yards came on two meaningless fourth quarter touchdown drives after the Vikings had scored all their points. Matt Ryan threw for 304 yards, but both his interceptions were costly as the second one came in the red zone in the third quarter and thwarted any chance of the Falcons starting a comeback.

Julio Jones, who signed a three-year, $66 million extension the day before the game to become the highest-paid receiver annually, had just 31 yards on six receptions. Second-year wideout Calvin Ridley was equally flustered for most of the contest, with his 20-yard scoring reception a bright spot on a four-catch, 64-yard effort.

This is the second straight season the teams are meeting in September, with the Eagles grinding out an 18-12 home victory to open the 2018 campaign. Wentz was still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the latter stages of the previous season.

How to Watch Eagles vs Falcons

When: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 8:20 p.m. EDT

TV: NBC

