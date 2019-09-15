Bills QB Josh Allen Jokes There's 'One New York Team' After Giants, Jets Wins

Bills quaterback Josh Allen is just stating facts when he says there's "one New York team."

By Charlotte Carroll
September 15, 2019

After beating both the Jets and Giants, Bills quarterback Josh Allen had some jokes on just who is New York's best team following Sunday's 28-14 victory over the Giants. 

Allen led the Bills to a Week 1 win over the Jets. It's the Bills' first 2-0 start in five years.

The Jets went with Sam Darnold over Allen in the 2018 NFL draft, and one reporter noted this Sunday when asking that Allen "could have ended up in New York."

But Allen interpreted to say, "I am in New York."

Allen was then asked what point he thought he proved to "the New York City fans" and "the New York teams."

The quarterback offered a quick retort. 

"Um, [there's] one New York team," he said, while pointing and winking at the reporter. "I'm just kidding. But I care about what the Bills are doing, how our teammates respond, how I play. To have a 'C' on my chest and to go out there and put everything on the line for those guys is what I'm striving to do."

Both the Jets and Giants play and practice in New Jersey, leaving the Bills the only true state team.

Allen finished 19-of-30 for 253 yards and no interceptions with one passing and one rushing touchdown. 

The Bills next play the Bengals on Sept. 22. 

