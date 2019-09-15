The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a new five-year contract extension with coach Sean Payton, FOX's Jay Glazer reported on Sunday.

The news comes just two days after Payton, 55, told NFL.com that he considered New Orleans "home," silencing rumors that he might leave for a job in Dallas. According to Glazer, the new deal will begin after the season, putting him under contract with the Saints for the next six years.

Payton began his first and only NFL head-coaching job with the Saints in 2006, the season after the team had been displaced by Hurricane Katrina. Since then, he has gone 119-74 in the regular season with seven playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title in the 2009 season. His playoff record is 8-6.

His overall record excludes the 2012 season, when he was suspended in connection with the NFL's bounty investigation.

Payton is currently in Year 4 of the five-year, $45 million extension he signed in 2016.