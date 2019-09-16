Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not happy with the officiating during the team's 28–10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

After throwing his second interception of the game, Carr was seen arguing with a referee after wide receiver Ryan Grant was called for offensive pass interference on the play. Carr believed Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu should have been the player called for pass interference after knocking Grant off of his route milliseconds before Charvarius Ward snagged the interception.

"The second interception will blow my mind forever," Carr told reporters, per ESPN. "It was offensive pass interference; they said he was blocking. So, I asked the man, I said, 'Sir, why would I throw him the ball if he was blocking?'"

"And he didn't have an answer and just walked away," Carr added. "I don't know what to do in that sense. We got the coverage we want, we got the exact look we want, I'm throwing it to where I'm supposed to throw it, and they tackle our receiver—yet it's a penalty on us. This is changing the outcome of a football game. That shouldn't happen. That blows my mind. When things like that happen, I get kind of upset."

Raiders coach Jon Gruden echoed Carr's complaints.

"It was a slant pattern," Gruden said. "I've never had an offensive pass interference called on a slant, but we did today, and that one worked against us as well."

Carr finished the game with 198 yards on 23-of-38 passing. Oakland fell to 1–1, while the Chiefs advanced to 2–0.

The Raiders will next face the Vikings on the road on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.