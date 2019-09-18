Cowboys Release Former First-Round Pick Taco Charlton

Charlton's cut comes after Dallas opened the door for trade talks for the 24-year-old defensive end.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 18, 2019

The Cowboys have released former first-round defensive end Taco Charlton after two seasons, the team announced on Wednesday.

After exploring potential trades for the 24-year-old pass rusher, the Cowboys ultimately decided to cut Charlton with veteran defensive end Robert Quinn returning from suspension.

Dallas will still owe Charlton more than $1.8 million in guaranteed base salary over the next two seasons.

On Monday, Charlton posted and then deleted "Free me" on Twitter. He then tweeted, "Trust me the last thing I want to do is have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again."

Drafted by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in 2017, Charlton had four sacks in 27 games (seven starts) during his time in Dallas. He was inactive for the first two games of the 2019 season and was a healthy scratch in four of the past six games, dating back to the end of 2018.

The Cowboys face the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message