The Cowboys have released former first-round defensive end Taco Charlton after two seasons, the team announced on Wednesday.

After exploring potential trades for the 24-year-old pass rusher, the Cowboys ultimately decided to cut Charlton with veteran defensive end Robert Quinn returning from suspension.

Dallas will still owe Charlton more than $1.8 million in guaranteed base salary over the next two seasons.

On Monday, Charlton posted and then deleted "Free me" on Twitter. He then tweeted, "Trust me the last thing I want to do is have to go to social media to get what I want so I can play football again."

Drafted by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in 2017, Charlton had four sacks in 27 games (seven starts) during his time in Dallas. He was inactive for the first two games of the 2019 season and was a healthy scratch in four of the past six games, dating back to the end of 2018.

The Cowboys face the Dolphins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.