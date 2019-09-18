Eli Manning Speaks After Getting Benched for Daniel Jones: 'I'm not happy about it."

Manning made 232 of 233 potential regular season starts for New York from 2004-19. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 18, 2019

Eli Manning addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being benched for rookie quarterback Daniel Jones on Tuesday. 

"In some ways, I signed up for this. When you draft young quarterbacks this is gonna happen," Manning said at the Giants' facility in East Rutherford, N.J. "I got to live with it and make the best of it. I knew there was a possibility and said 'Hey, I'll handle it, I'll support [Jones] and be a good teammate, and do what I'm told.'"

Manning has started 232 of 233 regular season games since taking over Kurt Warner midway through the 2004 season. The former No. 1 overall pick is a two-time Super Bowl MVP, ranking in the top ten in touchdowns and passing yards in NFL history.

It has been a difficult stretch for Manning and the Giants after reaching the playoffs in 2016. New York is 8–26 since 2017, finishing last in the NFC East in each of the last two seasons.

The Giants drafted Jones with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

