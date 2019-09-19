A bold decision did not pay off for the Jaguars, who look to fight their way out of the AFC South cellar starting with Thursday’s divisional showdown with the Titans. The Titans have won four straight and six of the last seven between the teams, with Jacksonville’s last win coming at home in 2016.

How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars

When: Thursday, Sept. 19

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone trusted rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew—making his first NFL start—enough to go for a potential game-winning two-point conversion with 30 seconds to play after his four-yard scoring pass to D.J. Chark pulled Jacksonville (0-2) within 13-12. However, Leonard Fournette was unable to work his way into the end zone, coming up inches short as the Jaguars suffered a tough one-point defeat on the road Sunday.

The silver lining of the loss was Minshew, the Jags’ fifth-round pick, who won the backup job in the preseason and stepped into the starter’s role in Week 1 when Nick Foles got hurt. He showed he is capable of handling the speed of the game and the moment was not too big for him. The former Washington State signal caller completed 23 of 33 passes for 213 yards.

The loss also put a damper on a solid defensive effort by Jacksonville, who played far better than it did in a 40-26 loss to Kansas City in Week 1. The Jaguars kept the Texans out of the end zone until the fourth quarter and limited them to 263 total yards. One thing they have yet to do through two games, however, is forcing turnovers, and opponents are 11-for-25 on third down.

Jacksonville, who is trying to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2016, has lost seven of its last eight games against division opponents. The Jaguars have scored more than 12 points in just one of those games and have lost three of them when holding opponents to 15 or fewer.

Tennessee had its chances to improve to 2-0 but came up short in a 19-17 home loss to Indianapolis on Sunday after squandering a fourth quarter lead. A missed 45-yard field goal by Cairo Santos left the door open for the Colts, who eventually grabbed the lead with 4:38 to play.

Marcus Mariota had two chances to engineer a game-winning drive for Tennessee, with the last one ending on an incomplete pass at the Indianapolis 45-yard line. Mariota had difficulties sustaining drives all game as the Titans went 1-for-10 on third down, and the 10 third quarter points they scored came on drives that originated in plus-territory.

He finished 19 of 28 for 154 yards and a touchdown, while Derrick Henry had a second consecutive solid game on the ground with 81 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Tennessee’s defense had mixed results containing Jacoby Brissett, who threw for only 146 yards but did have three touchdown passes.

Tennessee swept the season series last year, holding Jacksonville to one touchdown and 15 points in the two victories. Last year’s game in Jacksonville was decided by the kickers, as Ryan Succop’s 28-yard boot with 4:06 to play lifted the Titans to a 9-6 victory.