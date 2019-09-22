It has taken just two weeks for things to go from bad to worse for the New York Jets, and the worst may be yet to come Sunday when third-string quarterback Luke Falk is likely to make his first NFL start against the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Here's how to watch the game:

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

While the Jets were not expected to contend for a playoff spot under first-year coach Adam Gase, improving on last season’s 4-12 mark was considering Sam Darnold would continue to progress in his second season as quarterback and marquee free agent running back Le’Veon Bell signed with the team. The plan, though, started going awry in Week 1 when New York squandered a 16-point lead to lose its season opener to Buffalo. Darnold was then diagnosed with mononucleosis, which will keep him out of this game and perhaps one or two more following the Jets’ Week 4 bye, and Trevor Siemian, who started Monday night, was knocked out in the second quarter and suffered torn ligaments in his ankle when it buckled on a hit by Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett, ending his season.

That makes Falk the starter against the reigning 10-time AFC East champion Patriots.Falk completed 20 of 25 passes for 198 yards against what could be best described as a passive Browns defense, and the Jets did not get into positive passing yards until midway through the third quarter, when Falk hooked up with Robby Anderson on a 36-yard completion.

New England brushed aside any talk of Hard Rock Stadium being a house of horrors with a 43-0 thrashing of the Dolphins last Sunday that also marked the Patriots debut of embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, who was dealt from Pittsburgh to Oakland in the offseason and then cut by the Raiders ahead of Week 1 for his outbursts and run-in with general manager Mike Mayock, was all smiles on the receiving end of Brady’s passes -- even as an NFL investigation into a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault is set to begin. Brown finished with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown, celebrating his 20-yard scoring reception by leaping into the row of seats beyond the end zone wall.

Everyone contributed, as Brady finished with 264 yards and a pair of scores through the air, while Sony Michel contributed 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The defense got into the scoring act in the fourth quarter as Stephon Gilmore and Jamie Collins returned interceptions for touchdowns four plays and 1:48 apart.

The series has been one-sided of late, with the Patriots winning the last six games between the teams and 10 straight in the regular season in Foxborough. The Jets have failed to register a touchdown in their last three visits, getting outscored 105-12 in those defeats.