Cam Newton is officially out as the Carolina Panthers attempt to avoid an 0-3 start Sunday when they face rookie Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The teams have not met since Carolina posted a 30-20 home win in 2016, but the Cardinals have won the last two regular season games in Arizona.

How to Watch Panthers vs Cardinals

Newton, who missed the final two games of 2018 due to a shoulder injury that originally occurred mid-season, has been slowed by a foot injury that first occurred during the preseason. He looked out of rhythm in Carolina’s, 20-14, home loss to Tampa Bay on Sept. 12 despite throwing for 333 yards, and it was the fourth straight game dating back to last season Newton failed to throw a touchdown pass.

Kyle Allen, who threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns in Carolina’s 2018 finale -- a 33-14 victory over New Orleans-- has been taking reps with the starters at practice with Newton sidelined. Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he would make a decision Friday on his starting quarterback, but stormed out of his press conference Thursday shortly after it began following repeated queries regarding Newton’s availability.

In Newton's absence, running back Christian McCaffrey will shoulder a heavier burden in making Carolina’s offense click. He was held to 53 total yards from scrimmage in the loss to the Buccaneers, totaling just 37 rushing yards on 16 carries. If Allen is elevated to starter, rookie and third-round pick Will Grier would be the backup quarterback.

This game will also put added pressure on Carolina’s defense as it faces Arizona’s uptempo offense. The Panthers defense did well to get off the field on third down vs. Buccaneers, allowing just two successful third-down conversions on 12 attempts after letting the Rams go 9-for-17 in the season opener.

Arizona is also looking for its first win for coach Kliff Kingsbury after coming up short in a 23-17 loss at Baltimore last Sunday. Murray was unable to piece together a fourth quarter rally for the second straight week as the Ravens prevented him from picking up a first down on two potential game-winning possessions. It was another learning experience for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick, who threw for 349 yards without a touchdown or interception. Murray was also kept in the pocket by Baltimore’s defense as he gained just four rushing yards on three runs.

Murray’s arrival, though, has rejuvenated 36-year-old wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who has a chance to total 100 yards in three straight games for the first time since 2008 . Murray has thrown for 657 yards in his first two games and three receivers -- Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, and Damiere Byrd -- all have at least 10 catches.