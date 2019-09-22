How to Watch Raiders vs Vikings

One bad quarter proved too much to overcome for both the Vikings and Raiders as they suffered losses in Week 2.

Minnesota (1-1) won the last game between the teams in 2015, but Oakland (1-1) lead the all-time series 9-5.

The Vikings came out flat in their 21-16 loss at division rival Packers last Sunday. Green Bay tore through Minnesota’s defense on its first possession, needing just four plays and 2:10 to go 75 yards and take a 7-0 lead. After Dan Bailey missed a 47-yard field goal for the Vikings, Aaron Rodgers and company put together a more methodical march that covered 63 yards and consumed nearly six minutes, before Rodgers threw his second touchdown pass of the game.

The 14-0 deficit proved insurmountable for the Vikings, who dictated the tempo and tenor of their Week 1 win over Atlanta by scoring the game’s first 14 points. Minnesota tried to rally behind both Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins, as the former had a 75-yard scoring run and the latter brought the Vikings within five midway through the third quarter on a 45-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. However, a go-ahead score never materialized.

Cousins thwarted Minnesota’s best chance midway through the fourth quarter, throwing an interception in the end zone on 1st-and-goal from the Green Bay 8-yard line. It was the second of two interceptions thrown by Cousins, who had three of Minnesota’s four total turnovers. Cook had his second straight 100-yard game, finishing with a career-high 154 on 20 carries and has averaged 6.5 yards per rush on 41 carries.

Oakland’s poor play came in the second quarter, when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes. The Raiders scored on their first two possessions to grab a 10-0 lead after Derek Carr and Tyrell Williams hooked up on a 4-yard touchdown pass, but the defense couldn't sustain a pass rush on Mahomes. All four of Mahomes’ touchdown passes covered at least 27 yards, and Oakland allowed 433 passing yards overall.

Carr did not show the same sharpness he did in Oakland’s Week 1 win over Denver: He threw for 198 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Rookie running back Josh Jacobs impressed with 99 yards on 18 carries and ripped off a 51-yard run. The late first round pick has 184 yards through the first two games.

Oakland’s struggles against the pass—the Raiders have yielded a league-worst 682 yards through the first two games—could provide a breakout game for Cousins and the Vikings through the air. The Raiders starting cornerbacks—Gareon Conley and Daryl Worley—have started off slow, as the top two opposing receivers have combined for 24 catches, 427 yards and three touchdowns.

How to Watch Raiders vs Vikings

When: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV. Try for free.