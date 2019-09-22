After two impressive road wins, the 49ers have a chance to start 3–0 on Sunday for the first time in 21 years when they host the Steelers.

Not since Steve Young was under center in 1998 have the 49ers opened a season with three victories, but Jimmy Garoppolo and company have put themselves in position to do so after defeating Tampa Bay and Cincinnati.

Garoppolo, who missed most of last season with a torn ACL, had his best game since joining the 49ers, throwing for 296 yards and three touchdowns in a 41–17 rout of the Bengals last Sunday. Matt Breida and Raheem Mostert combined for 204 rushing yards, as San Francisco piled up 571 all-purpose yards and averaged 8.4 yards per play. The 49ers showed plenty of big-play potential as Garoppolo had six completions of at least 25 yards and the ground game churned out nine rushes of 10 or more yards.

San Francisco's run defense turned in a much improved effort compared to its Week 1 win over Tampa Bay and limited Joe Mixon to 17 yards on 11 carries. The 49ers also recorded their fourth interception–doubling their total from all of 2018–and have five takeaways after recording seven overall last season.

The Steelers, who have not started a season with three losses since dropping their first four games in 2013, took another blow to an already beleaguered offense with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffering an elbow injury in last weekend's 28–26 loss to Seattle. Mason Rudolph, who was drafted in the third round last year, will start for Roethlisberger. He had not thrown a NFL pass prior to last Sunday, but the former Oklahoma State signal-caller held his own against the Seahawks. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 112 yards with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to twice draw the Steelers within two points.

A week of practice with the first team will help Rudolph develop a rapport with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the last remaining piece of Pittsburgh's once fearsome offensive quartet. Smith-Schuster finished with five catches for 84 yards against the Seahawks and is continuing to adjust to being the focal point of opposing secondaries. Tight end Vance McDonald proved a favorable target for Rudolph as he caught both scoring passes and finished with seven receptions for 38 yards.