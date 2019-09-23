Report: Colts' Malik Hooker Out 4-6 Weeks With Torn Meniscus

The 2017 first-round draft pick missed the third quarter but returned for the fourth.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
September 23, 2019

Colts safety Malik Hooker suffered a torn meniscus during the team's game against the Falcons on Sunday and will miss four to six weeks due to the injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Hooker left Sunday's game for 18 snaps in the second half despite no injury being announced during his absence. The 2017 first-round pick returned to finish the game in the fourth quarter.

His rookie season, Hooker was limited to just seven games after tearing both his ACL and MCL in Oct. 2017. A hip injury cost him two games during the regular season in 2018 and he was held out of the divisional round in the playoffs due to a foot injury.

Hooker finished the 2018 season with 44 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions in 14 games. He had eight tackles, one pass breakup and one interception before the injury this season.

The Colts will likely turn to rookie safety Khari Willis in Hooker's absence.

Indianapolis (2–1) next plays the Raiders (1–2) on Sunday at noon ET.

