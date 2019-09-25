Report: Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Likely Ending Holdout 'Soon'

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler tallied 368 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in Gordon's absence. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 25, 2019

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon plans to end his holdout "soon," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Gordon has not made a final decision on when to report to Los Angeles, though he could return in early October, per Schefter. He can first take the field on Oct. 6 if he doesn't report for Week 4, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The Wisconsin product missed the first three weeks of the season as he seeks a new contract. Gordon enters 2019 in the final year of his rookie deal. He is an free agent in 2020.

Gordon was drafted with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He posted a career-high 5.1 yards per carry last season, totaling 1,375 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns. 

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler tallied 368 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in Gordon's absence through Week 3.

Los Angeles enters Week 4 third in the AFC West at 1–2. The Chargers face the Dolphins on Sunday, with kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message