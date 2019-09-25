Chargers running back Melvin Gordon plans to end his holdout "soon," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gordon has not made a final decision on when to report to Los Angeles, though he could return in early October, per Schefter. He can first take the field on Oct. 6 if he doesn't report for Week 4, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Chargers’ RB Melvin Gordon’s holdout could soon be coming to an end, though no final decisions have made when to report, per league sources. He had planned to return at some point in October, but could soon be moving up his reporting date. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 25, 2019

One note on #Chargers RB Melvin Gordon: He’s not expected to play this week even if he shows up tomorrow. So, the earliest he can play is next week, Oct. 6 vs. the #Broncos, if he shows up this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2019

The Wisconsin product missed the first three weeks of the season as he seeks a new contract. Gordon enters 2019 in the final year of his rookie deal. He is an free agent in 2020.

Gordon was drafted with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He posted a career-high 5.1 yards per carry last season, totaling 1,375 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler tallied 368 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in Gordon's absence through Week 3.

Los Angeles enters Week 4 third in the AFC West at 1–2. The Chargers face the Dolphins on Sunday, with kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL slated for 1 p.m. ET.