Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was ejected from Sunday's game against the Colts for a late helmet-to-helmet hit.

Burfict was called for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter for hit on Colts tight end Jack Doyle during a third-down play. At first the Raiders received a 15-yard penalty, but after a review of the video, Burfict was also ejected.

#Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict has been ejected for lowering his helmet to initiate contact pic.twitter.com/R8GHiJI6NF — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2019

Burfict has a history of being ejected and fined for dirty hits. According to Spotrac, he has more than $4.2 million in career fines and has been suspended 10 games.​

Burfict played seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before the Raiders signed him to a one-year deal. He had 17 tackles for Oakland heading into Sunday's contest.

Doyle did not appear to suffer an injury after the hit and remained in the game.