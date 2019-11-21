Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Sole possession of first place in the AFC South is at stake Thursday night when the Texans host the Colts to kick-off Week 12 of the NFL season.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Houston and Indianapolis are both 6-4, one game better than Tennessee and two ahead of Jacksonville, but the division co-leaders are entering this contest on the heels of much different Week 11 results. The Texans are coming off their worst defeat of the season, a humbling 41-7 setback at Baltimore on Sunday that was also the worst loss of third-year quarterback Deshaun Watson's professional career.

Watson completed 18 of 29 passes for 169 yards with an interception, but was also sacked six times and lost a fumble as he came up second-best in a much-anticipated showdown with Lamar Jackson. The bigger issue, though, was a defense that was torn apart by Baltimore's potent ground game, yielding a season-worst 263 rushing yards.

Houston yielded seven runs of 10 or more yards after entering the game having conceded just 21 in its first nine contests. The Texans pass defense again struggled as it allowed four touchdown passes, raising the season total to 22 while giving up 289.1 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have momentum on their side following a 33-13 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday to avoid a third consecutive loss while. Jacoby Brissett returned after a one-game absence due to a knee injury and was effective, completing 15 of 24 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

He got a boost from the running back tandem of Marlon Mack and Jonathan Williams, who both surpassed 100 yards, as the Colts finished with a season-best 264 on the ground. Williams, who had just two carries for one yard entering the game, had a career-high 116 on just 13 carries, highlighted by a 48-yard run. Mack had 109 and a touchdown on 14 carries, as he topped the century mark for the first time since Week 5 against Kansas City. He needs 47 yards to top his career-high of 908 set last season.

Brissett outplayed Watson in a 30-23 Colts victory in Week 7, throwing for career highs of 326 yards and four touchdowns. Second-year wide receiver Zach Pascal also had a career day with six catches for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns.