NFL Issues Over $732K in Fines for 33 Players and Teams After Brawl

The NFL issued $732,422 in fines to 33 players and the Steelers and Browns organizations for the brawl that broke out in last week's game.

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick are among the 29 players fined $3,507 for "entering the fighting area" during the incident.

In the final seconds of last week's Browns-Steelers game, Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett were involved in a tussle and exchanged words before Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and struck him in the head. The following day the NFL handed Garrett an indefinite suspension for his actions. The league upheld his ban on Thursday and handed him a $45,623 fine.

Rudolph was not suspended but the NFL gave him the largest fine of $50,000.

Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey, who was fined $35,096, was initially suspended three games but had it reduced to two. Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi received a one-game ban and had his $10,527 fine revoked upon appeal.

Both the Steelers and Browns were fined $250,000 each.