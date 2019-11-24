Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will start for New England against the Cowboys on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brady was previously listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with a right elbow injury.

Sunday's contest will mark Brady's 55th consecutive start. Brady has not missed a game since 2016, when he served a four-game suspension to start the season due to his role in Deflategate.

The six-time Super Bowl champion has thrown for 2,752 yards and 14 touchdowns in 10 starts this season. He is averaging just 6.8 yards per attempt, his worst mark since 2002.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

New England enters Sunday's matchup with the AFC's best record at 9–1. Its lone loss came to the Ravens at M&T Bank Field in Baltimore on Nov. 3. The Patriots sport the NFL's No. 3 scoring offense and No. 1 scoring defense.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday is slated for 3:25 p.m. ET.