    Saints Head Coach Sean Payton Calls for Three-Person Replay Booth

    Sean Payton on the sidelines in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints won, 34-31.

    New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has been very vocal about changes that he'd like to see in officiating. On Monday, he suggested that a small group of officials should be in charge of making decisions in the replay booth instead of just senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron.

    Payton challenged a pass interference call for the first time during the first quarter of the Saints' 34–31 win over the Carolina Panthers. He lost the call when Saints tight end Jared Cook was flagged for offensive pass interference. Later in the game, Panthers head coach Ron Rivera challenged a pass interference call that put his team in the red zone just before the two-minute warning.

    “I don’t know that it’s a Competition Committee [decision],” Payton said in his Monday conference call, according to Pro Football Talk. “It’s just something we’ve discussed. It’s not new relative to anyone making decisions, all the way to, we don’t have one Supreme Court justice. That’s obviously the most important, or the highest. [But] I think it merits three experts. I think it’ll help immensely. And Al’s outstanding. I think he’s got a tough job and I think when you have a group of three, I think you’re going to arrive at more consistent calls.”

    Payton was vocal for a rule change when the NFL made the decision to allow pass interference calls to be reviewed by replay. Payton and the Saints were infamously eliminated in the NFC Championship Game when officials missed a pass interference call.

