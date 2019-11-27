NFL Playoff Scenarios: Can the Patriots, Saints or 49ers Clinch Berths in Week 13?

There are five weeks remaining in the 2019 NFL regular season but it's never too early to start thinking about the playoffs.

While no one has clinched a playoff berth yet, the Patriots (10–1), Saints (9–2) and 49ers (10–1) are inching closer to earning a spot. This week, New Orleans visits the Falcons on Thanksgiving, San Francisco plays the Ravens on Sunday afternoon and New England faces the Texans on Sunday Night Football.

Here's a look at the playoff scenarios for Week 13:

AFC:

Patriots clinch a playoff berth with:

1. Patriots win + Raiders loss or tie OR

2. Patriots win + Steelers loss or tie OR

3. Patriots tie + Raiders loss + Steelers loss OR

4. Patriots tie + Steelers loss + Colts loss OR

5. Patriots tie + Steelers loss + Colts loss

NFC:

Saints clinch an NFC South division with:

1. Saints win OR

2. Saints tie + Panthers loss or tie

49ers clinch playoff berth with:

1. 49ers win + Rams loss or tie OR

2. 49ers tie + Rams loss