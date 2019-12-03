Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera, team owner David Tepper announced on Tuesday.

"I believe this is the best decision for the long-term success of our team," Tepper said in a statement. "I have a great deal of respect for Ron and the contributions he has made to this franchise and to this community. I wish him the best. I will immediately begin the search for the next head coach of the Carolina Panthers."

Secondary coach Perry Fewell has been named Carolina's interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Norv Turner will move into a special assistant to the head coach role. Quarterbacks coach Scott Turner will be the offensive coordinator.

The Panthers hired Rivera in 2011 and he led the team to a 76–63–1 regular-season record, while also going 3–4 in the playoffs. During nine seasons, Carolina won three NFC South titles and the 2015 NFC Championship en route to its Super Bowl 50 appearance against the Broncos under Rivera.

Carolina has struggled this season with quarterback Cam Newton missing most of the year due to injury. The team is 5–7 and sits in second place in the NFC South behind the Saints, who have already clinched the division.