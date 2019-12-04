Despite suffering a hand injury on Sunday, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield feels confident he'll face the Bengals in Week 14.

Mayfield bruised his throwing hand just before halftime of the 20–13 loss to Pittsburgh when he hit his hand on the facemask of Steelers pass rusher Bud Dupree. He left the field early to get X-rays, which came back negative, and finished the game while wearing a glove. Mayfield went 18-for-32 with 196 yards and one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

After being limited in practice on Wednesday, Mayfield shared with reporters why he's still planning on playing Sunday.

"Cause mama didn't raise a wuss," he said, per Cleveland.com.

Mayfield has not thrown a pass since playing Pittsburgh but added he plans to throw during Thursday's practice.

"Just getting better each day," Mayfield said. "We were walkthrough tempo today besides the individual routes that you guys saw. So no need to try and do it today."

The Browns (5–7) are still in the hunt for a playoff spot and need to beat Cincinnati to keep those hopes alive. Cleveland will host the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.