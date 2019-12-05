Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Still in the thick of the NFC East title race despite back-to-back losses, the Dallas Cowboys look to begin their late-season push Thursday night at the expense of a Chicago Bears team fighting to maintain its flickering postseason hopes.

How to Watch

When: Thursday, Dec. 5

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Dallas (6-6) is looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat after being thumped at home by Buffalo 26-15 on Thanksgiving. Despite totaling 426 yards, the Cowboys' offense was largely ineffective after scoring a touchdown on the opening possession. The defense was also tormented by Cole Beasley, who had six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown against his old team.

The postgame scene was chaotic, with reports of players screaming in the locker room to vent their frustrations. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones again resisted calls for a late-season firing of head coach Jason Garrett, telling The Associated Press, “This is not the time for me. I’m looking ahead at winning four or five straight. Every decision that I make over the next month will be with an eye in mind to get us in the Super Bowl now.”

Ezekiel Elliott failed to reach 100 yards for the fourth straight game, finishing with 71 on just 12 carries as 54 of those yards came in the opening nine minutes. Dallas fell to 2-5 when he fails to reach the century mark compared to 4-1 when he clears the mark. Elliott is also 10 yards shy of his third 1,000-yard season in his four in the league.

Dak Prescott threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns but was also responsible for two turnovers in addition to a third possession ending on downs. With 23 TD passes and 3,788 yards, Prescott is one scoring toss and 98 yards shy of setting single-season career bests in both categories.

The turnovers have loomed large as the Cowboys have gone four games without recording a takeaway and have a minus-4 turnover margin for the season. Opponents have also converted 26 of 59 on third and fourth downs in those games, during which Dallas has lost three.

Chicago (6-6) does not have the luxury of a poor division like Dallas to help its playoff chances, entering this contest a distant third in the NFC North and likely needing to win out to qualify for the postseason. The Bears are seeking a third-straight victory after rallying past the Detroit Lions 24-20 on the road on Thanksgiving.

Embattled quarterback Mitch Trubisky had his best game of 2019, throwing for a season-high 338 yards and matching a season best with three touchdown passes. His 3-yard scoring toss to rookie running back David Montgomery with 2:17 to play capped a 90-yard drive and provided the go-ahead points for Chicago, which got a combined 17 catches and 226 yards from wide receivers Anthony Miller and Allen Robinson III.

The Bears defense played well the final three quarters after allowing a pair of touchdowns in the opening 11 minutes. Second-year linebacker Roquan Smith had a monstrous performance, notching his first two sacks of the season while recording 10 solo tackles and assisting on five others.

Prescott threw for 248 yards and accounted for a pair of touchdowns while Elliott had 140 yards on the ground as Dallas cruised to a 31-17 win in the most recent meeting between the teams in 2016.