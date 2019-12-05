One player has been signed following Colin Kaepernick's November workout, but not the quarterback himself.

The Redskins signed wide receiver Jordan Veasy, who participated in Kaepernick's event, to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Veasy, a 24-year-old native of Gadsden, Ala., went undrafted in 2018 after playing at California for two years. He was previously on the Bills' practice squad before being released in October. Veasy has also spent time with the Colts, Jaguars and Titans but has never played in an NFL regular season game.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to The Washington Post, Veasy met Kaepernick a few years ago at California in a class on black representation in popular culture. Kaepernick was auditing the class while playing for the 49ers.

After the NFL announced it would be holding a workout for Kaepernick, Veasy reached out to the quarterback's agent about participating in the event. Veasy was back in his hometown, which is about a two-hour drive from Atlanta.

"I was going to be in Gadsden running routes anyway," he said. "Might as well run 'em in front of some scouts."

Veasy started getting attention on social media after he caught a deep ball down the sideline during the workout. A small number of NFL teams, including the Redskins, sent scouts.

The receiver said he believes participating in the workout helped him land on the Redskins' practice squad.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"It helped," Veasy said. "That's one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it. Just being a part of the history of it, and I knew it was going to help me."

Kaepernick has yet to be signed by an NFL team since his workout. He was set to work out at the Falcons' training facility on the afternoon of Nov. 16. However, 30 minutes before the event was set to start, his representatives said it was being moved to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, which is located over an hour away from the Falcons' facility.

Kaepernick's team said they moved the workout because the NFL denied media access and his request to have an independent film crew "there to ensure transparency." The NFL released a statement later in the day saying it didn't hear until Saturday that Kaepernick wanted media in attendance.

A large group of fans and at least six NFL scouts attended the workout.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017 and later filed a grievance against the NFL in October of that year with former teammate Eric Reid. The two sides reached a settlement in February 2019.