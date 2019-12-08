Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is not expected to return in 2020 barring a "deep" playoff run, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"It does appear to be heading to a divorce," Rapoport said on Sunday. "The only way from what I understand Jason Garrett could save [his job] is make the playoffs, go deep into the playoffs, most likely to the NFC title game."

Garrett is in his 10th season as Dallas' head coach. He sits at 83–66 in his career, but the Cowboys have won just two playoff games in Garrett's tenure. Dallas has not reached the NFC Championship since 1995.

The Cowboys fell to 6–7 on Thursday after a loss to the Bears, losing their third straight game and fourth in the last five weeks. Dallas has not defeated a team over .500 this year.

Garrett and Co. are still in position to win the NFC East despite the team's struggles, entering Sunday 0.5 games up on the 5–7 Eagles for the division lead. The two teams will play in Week 16 in a potential division-deciding matchup.