The Jaguars enter Sunday having lost their last five games, and 19 of their past 25 contests. The result of their recent string of losing will likely mean a major offseason overhaul.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that "significant changes" are expected for Jacksonville after the regular season, though the exact extent of those changes is currently unclear.

On Wednesday, the MMQB's Albert Breer noted that any possible changes will likely start with what happens to executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, then trickle down to head coach Doug Marrone.

Per Breer, owner Shad Kahn has formed a "very solid relationship" with Marrone and "really likes his coach," but their relationship doesn't preclude a move from being made.

Some league sources also told Schefter that it will be "challenging" for Marrone to keep his job.

Depending on Coughlin's status, general manager Dave Caldwell might also be among possible employees let go.

Less than two seasons ago, the Jaguars made the AFC Championship, losing to the Patriots 24-20. But entering Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff with the Raiders, Schefter notes that changes could be on the horizon.