Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks can all but assure themselves of at least a wild-card spot Sunday with a victory over the Carolina Panthers as they attempt to stay in the hunt for the NFC West title. The Seahawks have won four straight in Carolina and six of the last seven between the teams.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Dec. 15

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Seahawks (10-3) are one game behind the 49ers in the West and currently occupy the first wild-card position in the NFC. Seattle, who closes the season at home vs. San Francisco, would qualify for the postseason with a victory and a loss by either the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings or a loss by the Green Bay Packers and a win by the Vikings.

Pete Carroll’s team had its five-game winning streak snapped in emphatic fashion last Sunday night, losing 28-12 on the road to a Rams team fighting for its playoff life. Even with two interceptions, the Seahawks struggled to get off the field on defense, as Los Angeles converted 7 of 13 third-down chances and rolled up 455 yards.

Russell Wilson’s MVP hopes took a hit with the defeat, as his 15-game streak of throwing at least one touchdown pass came to an end. Wilson finished 22 of 36 for 245 yards with an interception. He was also sacked five times, continuing a worrisome trend in which he has been dropped at least three times in four of the last five games.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Chris Carson cleared 1,000 yards for the second straight season as he rushed for 76 on 15 carries and needs 95 yards to better his career high of 1,151 set last season. Seattle’s 106 rushing yards, though, tied its third-lowest output of the season. The Seahawks are 1-3 when rushing for under 115 yards.

Carolina (5-8) has lost five straight and is playing out the season under interim coach Perry Fewell following the firing of Ron Rivera. Fewell’s debut was an ugly 40-20 defeat at Atlanta last Sunday, as the Panthers yielded 23 straight points after Kyle Allen’s second-quarter TD pass tied the game at 10.

Allen finished with 293 passing yards, but also a pair of interceptions to go with that scoring toss, while Christian McCaffrey’s march to 2,000 yards from scrimmage finished just short after totaling 82 receiving and 53 rushing on 11 catches and 11 rushes.

McCaffrey needs 20 yards to better his career-high of 1,965 yards from scrimmage last season. The third-year running back is three yards shy of 5,000 for his career. He has already set a career-high for rushing yards and currently ranks third in the NFL with 1,220. McCaffrey gave the Seahawks fits last season in a 30-27 home loss, totaling 237 yards and two touchdowns, as he ran for 125 on 17 carries and had 112 receiving on 11 catches.

Wilson, though, rallied Seattle from a 27-20 deficit in the final 6:57, throwing a game-tying 35-yard touchdown pass to David Moore with 3:26 to play, before directing a 7-play, 45-yard drive capped by Sebastian Janikowski’s 31-yard field goal as time expired.