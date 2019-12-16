Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said J.J. Watt has "certainly made progress" in his attempt to return to the field in 2019, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Watt tore his pectoral muscle against the Raiders on Oct. 27. He tweeted that he was out for the year following the injury, but Watt continues to make strides in his rehab as the Texans eye a playoff run in January.

"He's certainly made progress based on his work ethic and who he's working with in the training room," O'Brien said on Monday, per Rapoport. "We will see."

Watt tallied four sacks in the first eight games of 2019. He has 96 career sacks in 112 games, adding 23 forced fumbles. The five-time All-Pro has logged eight or fewer games in four of the last five seasons.

The Texans advanced to 9–5 on Sunday with a win over the Titans. They will face the Buccaneers on Saturday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is slated for 1 p.m. ET.