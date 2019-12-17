Tom Brady Will Send Jersey to Joe Mixon After RB Admitted He Was 'Too Scared' to Ask

Joe Mixon met Tom Brady on Sunday following the Patriots' 34-13 win over the Bengals. But in the midst of meeting one of the NFL's all-time greats, the 23-year-old running back got cold feet and failed to ask for the six-time Super Bowl champ's jersey.

Brady said he saw the tweet from Mixon on Sunday night and was flattered.

"I'm going to send him one, because I saw that last night. It was pretty cool," the 42-year-old QB said Monday morning in his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show."

"He was like, 'Great player, hell of a runner,'" Mixon told reporters of his experience meeting Brady. "I was like, 'Dang, that's Tom Brady that said that.' I appreciate that. I was like, 'Good job, keep being you, keep being great.'"

While the Bengals appear on track to claim the NFL's top overall draft pick, Mixon is closing in on his second straight 1,000-plus yard rushing season in three years.

He needs just 75 yards to reach the four-digit mark and will presumably have two chances to do so as Cincy squares off against the Dolphins and Browns in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively.

And if reaching 1,000 rushing yards wasn't enough, the Oklahoma product appears to be getting an extra-special holiday gift too.